Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) EVP Sells 904 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Binstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of USPH opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

