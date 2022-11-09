Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.00. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

