Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

