Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $95.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 674,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $40,466,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $29,271,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

