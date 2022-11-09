CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.
CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.
CNH Industrial Stock Performance
CNHI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
