Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

ESI opened at C$3.59 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,200.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

