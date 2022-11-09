Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.