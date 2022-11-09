Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of CE stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

