Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. Barclays cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 155 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

