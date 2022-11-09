Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MHK opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

