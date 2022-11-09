State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after buying an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

