State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,916,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 48,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 457,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.