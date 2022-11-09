Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $37,966,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.