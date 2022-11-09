State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.08 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 696.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 692,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 576.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 532,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212,050 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.70%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

