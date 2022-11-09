State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $766,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

