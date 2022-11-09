Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.