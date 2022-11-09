State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,074 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of TTM Technologies worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTMI opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

