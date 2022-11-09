State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

