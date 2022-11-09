Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.15 and a 1-year high of $157.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.