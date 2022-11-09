Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 213,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPT opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

