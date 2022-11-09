Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

