State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.04 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

