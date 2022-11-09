State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.03 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $305.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.31. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $360.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

