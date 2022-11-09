M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Position Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.