State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTB shares. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

