Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,797 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

