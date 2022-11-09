State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,939 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 603.60%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.