State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 9,522,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GNW opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

