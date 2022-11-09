State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,098,511 shares of company stock worth $200,864,211 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

