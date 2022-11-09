State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $103,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

