State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 22,407 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,507,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 693,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

