State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 273,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 108,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,420 shares of company stock worth $4,516,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

HLIT stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

