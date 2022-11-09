Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

