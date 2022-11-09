State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 344,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,043,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

