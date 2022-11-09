Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Cadence Bank worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 203.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CADE opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

