State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Knowles as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 222.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 74,214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 29.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

NYSE KN opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

