CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of CarGurus worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.