Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Principal Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PY stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

