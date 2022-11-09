Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dropbox worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.