Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.