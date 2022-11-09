Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,122 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $13,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.85 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

