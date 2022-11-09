Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of IDACORP worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 2.1 %

IDA opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.