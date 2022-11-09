Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,703 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

