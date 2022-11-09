Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 383 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Bancshares worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $269,906.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,422.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,116 shares of company stock worth $1,364,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $582.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

