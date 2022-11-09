Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Neogen worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,233. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen Trading Up 0.7 %

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NEOG stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

