Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

