iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.