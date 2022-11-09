Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $310,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.