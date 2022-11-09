Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 113,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,586 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

