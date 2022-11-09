Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

